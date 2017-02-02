Warwick photography competition launched

A sports and social club in Warwick has launched a photo competition.

Warwick Boat Club, which is located on Mill Street, a members club providing tennis, squash, rowing and bowls.

A pictureque scene in Warwick that is continually photgraphed by residents and visitors. Photo by Warwick Boat Club.

The club has decided to launch a photography competition, which opened on February 1, to anyone in the county.

There are two categories to enter: category one for photos taken in Warwick and category two for photos taken at Warwick boat club or by a club member.

Prizes will be awarded for the winning photos.

The prize for category one will be a three course meal for four people with a bottle of house wine at the Giggling Squid in Warwick and the prize for category two will be a three course meal for two people with a bottle of house wine, also at the Giggling Squid in Warwick.

The competition officially opened on February 1 and closes on March 31.

A shortlist will be judged by Marcus Willis, the boat club’s tennis star, who made his debut at Wimbledon 2016.

There are two ways to enter the competition; firstly by posting the photo on the Warwick boat club Facebook page, ‘liking’ your photo and adding #WarwickBoatClub #photocompetition #gigglingsquidwarwick.

Alternatively photos can be emailed to competitions@warwickboatclub.co.uk with the category in the subject line. The full name of the photographer must also be put in the email.