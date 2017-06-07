Warwick Open Gardens event to return next month

The Warwickshire Garden Trust will once again be hosting their open gardens day in Warwick next month.

Several gardens in Warwick will be open to public for the day to help raise money for charity.

The Warwickshire Gardens Trust aims to conserve and raise public awareness of gardens and parks in the area through talks and events.

Warwick Open Gardens 2017, which takes place on Sunday July 2, will see 16 gardens opening to the public around the town.

The gardens range from ones that are already open to the public to ones that are mostly private and only opening for this event.

Gardens open on the day include, The Lord Leycester Hospital Gardens, Hill Close Gardens and Guys’ Cliffe Walled Garden, to name a few.

Most of the gardens are within walking distance in the town and a ticket for all 16 gardens costs £5. Children can enter for free. Refreshments will also be available at some of the gardens.

Tickets can be bought in advance from Warwick visitor centre, which is located in the Court House, in Jury Street.

On the day of the event, tickets can be bought from the visitor centre or from the gardens.

The money raised from the event will go to the Warwickshire Air Ambulance, Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden and Hill Close Gardens.

Most of the gardens will be open from 11am to 5pm. The Unitary Chapel Garden, which is located off High Street, has a last admittance time of 3.30pm.

For more information go to: http://www.warwickshiregardenstrust.org.uk