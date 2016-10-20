Warwick museum to reopen in February 2017

A museum in Warwick is set to reopen in February after getting the go-ahead for the final refurbishment stage.

In September work began on the Market Hall Museum to refurbish the building.

The refurbishment work was made possible thanks to a £1million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The work included removing sections of the first and second floors and installing a lift.

The final improvements had been delayed because planning permission was needed for the installation of the platform lift.

The installation of the lift was funded through public donations to the museum over a number of years,

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, said: “Accessibility is a priority for the council.

“The addition of a lift will transform the building, providing access to all galleries for all visitors.”

While the building was being prepared for the work, Archaeology Warwickshire excavated the footprint of the lift and found a clay tobacco pipe. It was deduced that it would have been made in the 17th century, between 1660–1680.

As the Market Hall was completed in 1670, the archeologists believe it may have been dropped by one of the original workmen on the site.

Cllr Philip Johnson, chairman of Warwickshire County Council’s communities overview & scrutiny committee, said: “The installation of this lift is a key landmark in the history of the building and will allow more people than ever before to enjoy Warwickshire’s heritage.”

The museum is set to reopen in February 2017.