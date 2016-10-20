Warwick Mop lights up town centre once again

Fairground rides and stalls lined the centre of Warwick at the weekend for an annual fair that has been visiting the town for more than 700 years.

The Mops, which travel from town to town, date back to the reign of King Edward III and began as post-harvest hiring fairs.

Last weekend the Warwick Mop brought fairground rides, stalls and a pig roast.

The first slice of the roast was cut by Warwick Mayor Christine Cross.

The first slice raised £100 and a total of £500 was raised at the Mop, which will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities.

Warwick Mayor Christine Cross said: “The Mop went very well and the weather was superb. Something that people in Warwick may not know is that Tommy Wilson, who organises the event, invites children every year from Ridgeway School and Round Oak School to visit the Mop on the Friday before it is open to the public.

“This year only children from Ridgeway School came and the children had the most amazing time and were sent away with bags of candy floss. I feel that this such a kind gesture and something which Tommy does not have to do.”

The runaway Mop will take place this weekend.