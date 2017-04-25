Warwick man one step closer to World Transplant Games

A Warwick man is one step closer to achieving his dream of competing in the World Transplant Games thanks to a kind donation.

Simon Perkin, who lives in Warwick, was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 at the age of 26 and after years of treatment and his deteriorating health, was left with no alternative but to have a bone marrow transplant in July 2012, when a donor match was found.

Front: Martin Green, senior partner at Lodders, Simon Perkin, Rod Bird, Lodders managing partner; Back: Jane Senior, Lodders partner, Hollie Coyne, Lodders Marketing Manager.

Since the operation, Simon’s health has steadily improved. A major part of his recovery has been keeping himself in the best possible shape, which included taking part in the London Marathon just 18 months after his transplant.

In July 2016 Simon took part in the British Transplant Games in Liverpool, which is a qualifier for the World Transplant Games, where he won four gold medals.

After the games he was selected by Team GB for the 2017 World Games in Spain. The World Transplant Games take place from Sunday 25 June to Sunday July 2 and involves around 2,000 competitors from 70 nations. All athletes taking part will have received an organ or stem cell transplant, and have to fund their expenses to take part. Simon has set up a fundraising page to raise £2,500 to help with expenses and to raise money for Transplant Sport UK.

To help Simon Law Firm Lodders, who have three offices in the UK including one in Stratford upon Avon, donated £600.

Simon said: “My wife Jane is a partner at Lodders and also a keen runner like me, and last year I was invited to join her and Lodders’ corporate team taking part in the Stratford Big 10k event.

“When Lodders’ team heard of my selection for Team GB at The World Transplant Games, they asked how they could help. When I told them of my fundraising campaign, Lodders quickly arranged for the generous donation of £600, the largest donation to my campaign.

“I’ve been given a massive opportunity with Transplant Sport UK to represent Team GB and compete at the 2017 World Transplant Games this summer, and Lodders’ support and that of friends and family also making donations is really making the difference for me to get there.

“At the Games, I will be competing at golf and running in the 5K, 1500m and 800m against the world’s best transplant athletes from up to seventy countries. I feel immensely proud to have been selected, and to be alive.”

To donate to Simon’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SimonPerkinWTG2017