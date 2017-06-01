Warwick Lions looking for to recruit “Centennial Lions”

The Warwick Lions Club is looking to recruit a new batch of members to celebrate their parent organisation’s 100th birthday.

This year marks the 100th birthday of Lions Clubs International. The organisation is the parent body, of which all UK-based Lions Clubs are connected to.

A group of Northleigh students in front of the new classroom with Lions Neil Chisholm, Lion President Geoff Wiskin and Lion John Tunney.

To commemorate their Centennial year, which ran from mid 2016 to mid-2017, the Warwick Lions, which has members from Warwick and Leamington, donated money to create “The Lions Den” at Northleigh House School in Hatton.

The school helps bullied children who found they could not stay in mainstream education.

The classroom The “den”, which is a much-needed additional teaching space, was completed as a centennial project for the September primary intake in 2016.

To also mark the milestone, the Lions are also looking to recruit a new group of “Centennial Lions” to help carry on the club’s work in the future.

The Warwick Lions group has served local community for more than fifty years. Originally both Warwick and Leamington had their own clubs but these combined in 2008 due to falling membership.

The Lions hold fundraising events and carry out projects throughout the year such as the Warwick bonfire and fireworks, carols at the castle and the Caerphilly male voice choir concert at Leamington’s Parish Church. Around 90 per cent of the money the group raises is spent locally.

Anyone interested in becoming a Centennial Lion should call the group on 01926 651454.