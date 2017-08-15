Warwick hospital midwives to tackle Wolf Run for new birthing centre

A team of midwives from Warwick Hospital will be taking on the Wolf Run next month to help raise money for a new birthing centre.

The team called “Muddy Midwives” will be taking on the Autumn Wolf Run at Welsh Road Farm, in Offchurch, near Leamington on Sunday, September 3.

The Wolf Run is a challenging 10K obstacle course which takes place four times a year.

The team is made up of midwives and support workers from Warwick Hospital and their family member and partners including: Rachel Stephenson, Zoe Taylor, Joe Taylor, Ollie Taylor, Gemma Mannell, Emma Heaton, Helen Nicholls, Sarah Chiffins and Kerry Martin.

Proceeds from their sponsorship will be going towards the Birth and Babies Appeal, which aims to raise £200,000 for enhancements to the new midwife led birthing centre on-site at Warwick Hospital, which is due to open in early 2018.

The team have already managed to raise nearly half of their £1,000 target through their Just Giving page.

Zoe Taylor, midwife, said: “As passionate midwives this is a cause very close to our hearts and the money will ensure that the new unit is the best that it can be.

“We want new mums and future generations to have the finest possible birthing choices, and midwife led care is proven to have benefits for both mums and babies”.

The new birthing centre will have four birthing rooms each with their own en suite facilities and birthing pool.

Some of the items that will be purchased thanks to fundraising will include things such as a tenns machines for each room for pain relief during labour for women.

Deputy Head of Midwifery, Michelle Waterfall, said: “I am so pleased with the excitement from the community about the new birthing centre.

“Our midwives will be the ones working in it so it is fantastic that they are getting involved in the fundraising to make it feel like a home-from-home for women and their families”.

To support the ‘Muddy Midwives’ challenge go their Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/midwiveswolfrun

For more information or to discuss any fundraising ideas contact the Fundraising Department on 01926 495321 ext. 8049 or email charity@swft.nhs.uk