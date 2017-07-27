Warwick Folk Festival returns this week

The popular Warwick Folk Festival has returned for its 38th year this week.

Warwick Folk Festival, which will start on Thursday and run until Sunday, has a line-up of folk stars from around the world at Warwick School as well as in the town.

Photo provided by Warwick Folk Festival

The festival, now in its 38th year, is headlined by the Australian Spooky Men’s Chorale today (Friday) Oysterband on Saturday, who are celebrating 40 years, and Scottish star Barbara Dickson on Sunday.

The event will feature the very best in contemporary and traditional folk arts from the UK and beyond.

Visitors can soak up the atmosphere, join in the music sessions, shop at the craft stalls, learn a new skill in the workshops and enjoy street food from around the world.

This year there will be more for families with circus skills, storytelling, theatre and crafts, plus a programme of workshops, music and arts.

Dick Dixon, festival director said, “Established as one of the best folk festivals in the country, Warwick Folk Festival has something for everyone, with 15 venues on site, not to mention the varied stages in Warwick Town.

“We have some fantastic headline acts this year plus another packed programme of concerts, ceilidhs, workshops, a craft and music fair and even a wine and cocktail bar.

“There is also a vast array of colourful dance displays, pub music sessions and open air concerts in the town centre”.

“With so many superb headline acts including Barbara Dickson and Oysterband, the festival promises to be another fantastic fun-filled four-day weekend of first-class entertainment for all tastes and ages”.

Tickets for the Warwick Folk Festival can still be bought from the event website and tickets will also be available on the door.

For more information, visit: www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk