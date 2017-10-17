Warwick family’s charity Halloween house returns for third year

A Warwick family will be bringing back their Halloween-themed house for a third year to help raise more money for charity.

James and Laura Maclellan will be turning their home on Hathaway Drive in the Woodloes into a Halloween-themed house on October 31.

This will be the third year that the Maclellan family will have decorated their house and this year they are raising money for the Acorns Baby Hospice and Ethan’s fund.

The couple’s three-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born.

Ethan currently goes to the Acorn’s Baby Hospice for respite care.

Over the last year the Maclellan family have been raising money for ‘Ethan’s Fund’, which will go towards paying for essential equipment that Ethan will need as he gets older.

To help raise money for the fund, James and Laura have been taking on Wolf Runs this year and they will be facing their fourth and final one in November.

The Halloween house will be open from 6pm on October 31.

Laura said: “James has been working hard doing lots of new things for the event and we want lots of people to come and see it.

“There will be sweet treats for the kids from one of our creepy friends.

“It starts at 6pm and runs until late.

“Ethan and his big brother Tristan are very excited and have chosen their costumes for the evening.

“I guarantee this is not to be missed.”