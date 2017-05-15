Warwick family receives kind donation to help their son

A women’s group in Warwick has made a donation to a family who are on a fundraising drive to help their young son.

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is on the Woodloes, are trying to raise money to help with the costs of their son’s necessary health care equipment.

Ethan Maclellan

Ethan, who is two-and-a-half-years-old, was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him.

As Ethan gets older he will continue to need new equipment.

The Warwick Woodloes Townswomen Guild, who are a group of women who meet monthly, presented the Maclellan family with a cheque for £315 to go towards Ethan’s fund.

The money was raised by guild members over a year by collecting loose coins and holding events such as table top sales and raffles.