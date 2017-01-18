Warwick District named ‘most vibrant’ place in West Midlands

The Warwick District has been found as the most vibrant place in the West Midlands according to a new index.

Business and financial adviser, Grant Thornton UK LLP, has published the results of The Vibrant Economy Index, which measures how towns and cities compare on a range of factors.

The factors include prosperity, dynamism and opportunity, inclusion and equality, health, wellbeing and happiness, resilience and sustainability and community, trust and belonging.

The Vibrant Economy Index is based on 52 indicators of performance such as economic measures such as Gross Value Added, educational attainment and average incomes.

The index then combines them with data around fuel poverty, obesity levels, air quality and crime rates to give a picture of how a place is performing.

Places were measured by key factors in each performance indicator and awarded an overall ‘vibrancy’ score, with 100 being the average.

The index, which ranks 324 local authority areas according to their overall ‘vibrancy’ score, found that the Warwick District topped the West Midlands region and came 28th in the list of 324.

In the index, Stratford-Upon-Avon came 66th in the list, Rugby came 109th and Coventry came 163rd.

Topping the ‘vibrancy’ score is Cambridge, which is closely followed by Oxford.

At the bottom end of the scale, Redcar and Cleveland were ranked as the lowest performing authority in England with Blackpool and Barking and Dagenham being just above.

Commenting on the Vibrant Economy Index findings David Hillan, practice leader at Grant Thornton in Birmingham, said: “It’s clear from these results that Coventry and Warwickshire are doing well, particularly in creating an environment that creates and supports economic prosperity, and developing an entrepreneurial culture that will help drive future growth.”