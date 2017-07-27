Warwick District Council investing £170,000 to prevent unauthorised traveller encampments

Warwick District Council has announced that they are taking measures to prevent unauthorised traveller encampments.

In the aftermath of a number of unauthorised encampments over the past few months, Warwick district council has decided to heighten the security at many of its car-parks, parks and open spaces, in a bid to prevent unauthorised access by groups of travellers.

Following a review of the recent incursions at St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Newbold Comyn in Leamington meetings with the residents’ association in Chase Meadow, and a planned meeting on 31 July with Hatton Park Residents’ Association, the Council is starting a six month programme of works to tighten the security and decrease vehicle accessibility to the public areas.

The measures being taken include the installation of bollards, height restrictors, lockable gates and trip rails, which will cost just over £170,000.

In addition, there has been a county wide review of how the Police, Borough/District/County Councils can work better together to tackle unauthorised encampments as quickly as the law will allow.

This has led to a new protocol outlining how agencies can be more effective in their response.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Development, Councillor Alan Rhead said: “Unfortunately the increasing numbers and associated disturbance and mess means that Warwick District Council has had to tackle the issue of unauthorised traveller encampments in this way.

“Over the coming months I am leading on a district wide initiative with the aim of finding permanent and transit sites to meet the needs of all communities, working closely with parish councils, residents and representatives from the gypsy and traveller community.”