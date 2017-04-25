Warwick couple thank hospital staff by handing over thousands of pounds

A couple from Warwick has donated thousands to Warwick hospital after they hosted a fundraising event earlier this month.

Lucy and Alan Rose had been trying to have a baby for four years, before their wishes came true.

On May 1 2016 their daughter Evelyn-Mae was born but soon after there were concerns about her health.

Despite the concerns, Evelyn-Mae and Lucy were able to go home three days later.

Lucy said: “The staff were amazing and they explained everything even when we asked the same question hundreds of times. We say they are our angels.”

As a thank you to the staff, the couple wanted to host a fundraiser to help buy a chair bed for the Swan ward and to also give money to Special Care Baby Unit.

On April 2, the couple held their fundraising event at the Harvester in Stratford Road in Warwick, where there was a coffee and cake morning.

The event also featured a raffle, which had 90 prizes that were donated from a range of local people and businesses, as well as Monkey Music and appearances of Batman and Elsa from Frozen for the children.

The couple also hosted other events including concerts before and after their coffee and cafe morning to help increase their fundraising total.

The events managed to raise £5,425 and Lucy, Alan and Evelyn-Mae presented the cheque last week to Michelle Waterfall, acting deputy of midwifery at Warwick hospital and Jo Wicks, the midwife who brought Evelyn-Mae into the world.

Lucy said: “I can’t thank everyone enough, for money donations, raffle prizes, cakes, help and support and of course the wonderful nurses and doctors in the Special Care Baby Unit.”