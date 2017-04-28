Warwick couple marking Undiagnosed Children’s Day for their son

A couple from Warwick are marking Undiagnosed Children’s Day today (Friday).

James and Laura Maclellan, who live in Hathaway Drive, which is in Woodloes, are marking the day for their son Ethan.

Ethan, who is now two-and-a-half years old, was found to have an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born in September 2014.

Since then, Ethan has needed regular treatment and specialised equipment to support him and as he grows up he will need expensive equipment such a specialised beds.

Undiagnosed Children’s Day is a UK-wide event organised by SWAN UK (Syndromes Without a Name) - a charity run by Genetic Alliance UK.

The day will help raise awareness for children who have undiagnosed or rare conditions such as Ethan.

Laura said: “Ethan still suffers with things but we have learnt to cope at home. He’s a happy little boy and knows what he likes and doesn’t like - he’s the boss. He is such a joy.

“SWAN UK has helped us so much. They are an amazing charity and they are so supportive and all the parents support each other too.

“It’s so hard not having a diagnosis as you don’t know what the future holds but SWAN support all of us and I’m so pleased we have found them.

“When we first joined we received a bouquet of balloons which Ethan loved.”