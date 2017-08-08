Warwick charity helps family create memorial garden in Sydenham

A Warwick-based charity has jumped in to help a family create a memorial garden at a nursing home in Sydenham.

Sue Jackson, who grew up in Leamington, wanted to created a memorial garden area at Turning Point’s nursing home Marloes Walk after her daughter died.

Laura Dillon.

Marloes Walk is a small care home for those with complex learning, physical and health problems.

Sue’s daughter, Laura Dillon, had a rare brain condition called Lissencephaly which left her severely disabled and needing 24-hour care.

Laura lived at the home for more than six years but died on January 16 this year aged 29. Sue wanted to create a peaceful garden area for the other residents at the nursing home to enjoy in Laura’s memory.

She said: “When Laura died in January I decided I wanted to do something useful for the home to make a more accessible garden for everybody.

The before picture of the flower beds at Marloes walk.

“Marloes Walk is an amazing nursing home and it is such a lovely place. At the funeral we asked people to donate money, which raised £350 towards the garden.

“Then we got help from Helen at Evelyn’s Gift and she got IBM involved and they helped us and designed the garden and built a wishing well, which I really wanted for Laura.”

The next phase is to raise the money for artificial grass to make the garden more accessible during the year.

Sue said: “Laura would have been 30 on August 14 and the family are going to hold a big screen horse racing fundraiser in her memory on August 20 at the Sydni Centre from 2pm to 5pm to raise more funds for the garden.”

What the flower beds looks like after IBM came in to help in Marloes Walk.

Helen Smith, from Evelyn’s Gift, said: “Marloes Walk is a very important project to me personally.

“The garden makeover will benefit all of the residents at the home, but is also an area to remember Laura, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

“Laura’s family raised most of the funds to create a memorial wishing well area and sensory garden.

“Having suffered the loss of my own daughter, I felt that it was crucial that we created a space that reflected Sue’s vision.

“I hope that Laura’s family find some comfort, as I have done, from the kindness and hard work of others

“The team from IBM was led by Kathy Pepper and Sam Moseley created the raised beds that replaced the old, collapsed beds.

“We are working with the family who are continuing to raise funds so that we can complete the garden with a second phase to bring in artificial grass.

“This will transform the area in terms of wheelchair access and dramatically reduce maintenance.

“Evelyn’s Gift will be making a significant contribution to this, thanks to the phenomenal fundraising event run by Martin Pepper and his friends, Seb and Stuart who completed an ultra marathon.

“We opened a donation page on MyDonate: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/laurasgarden/442494

“Thank you to all that have contributed so far.”