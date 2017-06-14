Warwick beer festival to return next month

A beer and cider festival will be returning to Warwick for its eighth year next month.

The Warwick Beer Festival, which takes place at Warwick Racecourse, features some of the UK’s best beers and ciders.

The two-day event, which has been organised by Warwick Court Leet, will be returning for its eighth year on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 and more than 2,500 people are expected to attend,

Warwick Court Leet was established in 1554 to uphold law and order in the town - including making sure alcohol was fit for locals to consume.

This will be the third year that the Court Leet have organised the festival.

The historic group are expecting this year’s festival to be bigger and better than last year’s as it is set to feature around 85 different barrelled beers and more than 30 unique ciders.

This is an increase in both the beer and cider available compared to the 2016 festival.

Ale aficionados will have the chance to sample CAMRA award-winning beers from a mixture of small and large breweries across England, Scotland and Wales.

The stand-out offering at the festival will be Fernandes Brewery’s Black Voodoo, the Yorkshire micro-brewery only sells five barrels a month of their prized beer and one of those will be in Warwick – with 72 pints available.

There will also be hot food available and as well as music across the two days, including live performances on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Last year’s festival raised more than £10,000 for local charities and causes and organisers are hoping to raise even more this year.

Alan Lettis, one of the organisers of the festival, said: “We’re very much looking forward to this year and seeing everyone down at Warwick Racecourse to sample the huge selection we have available.

“This has become a very popular event for beer and cider lovers, we have seen connoisseurs travel from across the country to visit us and we have had to increase the amount of alcohol we have due to the high demand.

“It’s a fantastic location to host it, there is nothing better than sitting there on the Friday evening with a glass of beer as the sun goes down over the racecourse.

“It should be a fantastic couple of days.”

Andre Klein, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, added: “We’re delighted to welcome back Warwick Court Leet’s beer, cider and music festival to the racecourse for another year.

“It’s a hugely successful event, which also raises significant funds for good causes and in more than one way this should be the biggest beer festival yet in Warwick.”

Charitable groups in the borough of Warwick can bid for grants from the money raised at the event at http://www.warwickbeerfestival.co.uk/contact-form/

Tickets cost £5, which includes a free commemorative glass. For more information go to www.warwickbeerfestival.co.uk