Warwick beer festival hailed a success despite bad weather

The annual Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival has been hailed a success despite bad weather last weekend.

The event, which was organised by Warwick Court Leet, was held last weekend at Warwick Racecourse.

Warwick mayor Stephen Cross toasting the opening of the festival.

Festival-goers travelled from as far as Yorkshire and Wales.

This year’s festival featured 85 different beers and 32 ciders, which were sourced from all over the UK.

Whilst local Warwickshire breweries featured strongly, supplies of ales and ciders were also brought to the festival from more than 20 different counties.

Large crowds flocked to the festival on both Friday and Saturday despite the disappointing weather.

Many headed for the indoor pavilion and outdoor marquee and some people even adapted the stables for their own individual parties with picnic tables and straw bales laid out for seating.

Alan Lettis, chairman of the Warwick Court Leet Festival committee said: “Despite the challenging weather, the festival was again a real success.

“Sometimes it was difficult to see who was enjoying themselves more, the volunteer bar staff or the thirsty drinkers of Warwick.

“I would like to thank all of our customers, our tremendously generous sponsors, our talented musicians who have given their time, Warwick Racecourse and our volunteers, without whom this festival simply would not happen.

“Hopefully, our target to achieve proceeds of £10,000 will again have been achieved or indeed exceeded.

“I look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

Stephen Cross, mayor of Warwick, who formally opened the festival on Friday evening said: “Opening the Warwick Beer Festival was another great occasion, the third running since the Court Leet have taken over organising it.

“This year they have gained even greater support from the local businesses and people in the community who had sponsored all 85 of the beers on sale and half of the ciders.

“This sponsorship has ensured an even bigger profit and even more money to go directly to our local charities.

“The whole of the Court Leet team was in action together with a large number of other volunteers ensuring that the thirsty customers could maximise their tasting.

“There was a great atmosphere, despite the rain, with the crowds enjoying the refreshment and the entertainment.”

Warwick Court Leet are keen for the local community to know that proceeds from the festival will be again made available to support charities and good causes within areas having a postcode of CV34.

An application form and further details to apply for a grant can be found at: http://www.warwickcourtleet.co.uk/contact-form-2/