Warwick Bahá’í Book Shop has sold one million publications

Twenty-seven years after producing their first leaflet on the Bahá’í faith, Paddy and Ann Vickers of the Warwick Bahá’í Book Shop are celebrating selling their millionth publication.

The couple set up the book shop when they lived within Warwick district and kept the name when they moved to Southam. The shop is not a physical shop, but sales are made online and at conferences and it is run on a voluntary basis.

Paddy and Ann felt there was a need for leaflets explaining about the various beliefs of the Bahá’í faith for their stall at the Leamington Peace Festival. They then went on to continue producing them - and there are now more than 60 different leaflets available on different topics. In recent years, the couple have branched out into producing small books and a quiz board game. Many more leaflets have been printed under licence in the United States and Australia, and leaflets and books are exported to English-speaking countries across the world.

Paddy and Ann hope to expand their range of simple books in the years to come,

Visit the Warwick Bahá’í Book Shop at www.warwickbahaibookshop.co.uk