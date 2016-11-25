Warwick and King’s High ranked among top ten West Midlands independent schools by national newspaper survey

Warwick School has been ranked as the West Midlands’ fifth best independent school in a guide provided by a national newspaper.

The top performing schools in the region are revealed in The Sunday Times Parent Power, published in The Sunday Times and online this Sunday (November 27).

King’s High, also in Warwick, was ranked eighth best independent school in the region in the survey.

King Edwards and King Edward VI High School for Girls in Birmingham were ranked first and second respectively in the category.

In Warwickshire, Rugby School was the highest ranking establishment in fourth for the region.

The guide, which can be found at http://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/parentpower, contains the UK’s top 2,000 state and independent schools, ranked by their latest academic results, and searchable by postcode, town, local authority and name of school.

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Now in its 24th year of publication, Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.