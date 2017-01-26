Warning over suspected dog poisonings at Leamington Park

A Leamington vets has put out a warning to people to be vigilant after four dogs were brought into the surgery with suspected poisoning after being walked in Victoria Park today (Thursday).

A message on Facebook from Rainsbrook Veterinary Group Ltd says: “We have had four dogs belonging to three different owners brought in today with suspected poisoning after exercising at Victoria Park this morning.

“We have informed the local authorities, but we need dog owners to be vigilant for any food lying around.

“We do not have any further information at this time as all owners at this moment are obviously quite distressed.

“If you have been to Victoria Park today and your dog is showing signs of shaking or twitching or any other unusual symptoms, please contact your local veterinary surgery. “Please share.”

The Warwick District Council Dog Warden tea, has also posted a message of warning on its Facebook page saying: “The matter is being investigated and we don’t have any further information at this time but we are asking dog owners to be vigilant when walking in the park today.

“Please be aware of any food or rubbish lying around, if your dog is prone to scavenging it is advisable to keep them on a lead in the park today.

“If your dog does show any signs of illness following a visit to the park please contact your veterinary surgery. “