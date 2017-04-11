VIDEO: Watch the touching moment a Leamington dance teacher got an amazing surprise on her wedding day

Unsuspecting dance teacher Liz Jelly got a touching surprise at her wedding ceremony on Saturday when her pupils serenaded her with one of her favourie songs.

The youngsters from Jaykays Dance Company, which is based in Leamington gathered in the gallery at St Lawrence church in Meriden while Liz stood at the altar and when asked to turn by her fiancé Ollie Ravenhall they sang the love song A Thousand Years by Christina Perry.

To view the video click here.

The surprise was arranged by Ollie and Jaykay’s owner Jeren Hogben and the video was captured by Van Rensburg Wedding Film (www.vanrensburgfilms.com)