VIDEO: Shipston dolls house for sale on Rightmove goes viral

Have your say

A dolls house billed as a Georgian mansion in Shipston-on-Stour for sale on Rightmove has gone viral with people finding it hilarious.

An estate agents made the tongue-in-cheek listing asking buyers to make ‘any offer’ for the immaculate four-bedroom property with the proceeds going to charity.

An estate agents is treating the dolls house as a proper home for sale on Rightmove to raise money for a nursing home. Photo: SWNS NNL-170408-115337001

But a closer inspection of the mansion’s particulars reveals the property is just 75cm high and 90cm wide.

The description on Rightmove states: “A classic Georgian House in a quiet location situated in a popular village in South Warwickshire with many original traditional features.

“Accommodation comprises reception hallway, drawing room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom with dressing room and en suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, family bathroom, two second floor rooms and bathroom with potential for further accommodation.

“Garage, coach house, gardens, orchard and paddock in total amounting to approximately two acres.

The inside of the dolls house. Photo: SWNS NNL-170408-115349001

The catalogue also boasts the house’s open fireplace and kitchen Aga, along with a string of ‘original features’.

Along with the description, the listing includes a ‘school checker’ and a mortgage repayment calculator.

It is being sold by Peter Clarke & Co Estate Agents in Shipston, who are raising money for a nursing home.

A spokesman said: “It is worth mentioning that a unique feature of the property is the roof and front elevations swing open to reveal beautiful accommodation set on three floors, and it is part furnished.

“Notably there are fireplaces, an Aga and charming period features.

“Thought to make a fantastic Christmas present, bound to give years of joy for your children or grandchildren.

“It has had quite a bit of interest but we haven’t had any offers as of yet.

“We do quite a lot with the charity and because our offices in Shipston are quite big they asked us if we wouldn’t mind displaying it for them.”

The bizarre listing has since gone viral on the internet with would-be-buyers.

Facebook user Rowan said: “Thought I’d found bargain of century with Georgian mansion only to find it’s a dolls house. Still probably bigger than my 1-bed shoebox tho…”

Anya Taylor posted: “Hilarious Rightmove posting dolls house. Bet some Russian oligarch still makes an offer!”

Final offers for the ‘four-bedroomed detached house’ are being taken until noon on September 7.