Victoria Park in Leamington has £200k budget set aside for development

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been set aside to develop Victoria Park in Leamington, it has been confirmed.

Speaking at a meeting of the Friends of Victoria Park group, Warwick District Council’s green spaces team manager confirmed a budget of £200,000 for the park.

He said: “As Leamington Spa’s premier destination greenspace, Victoria Park is already a good venue but it could be even better.

The development funds we now have available for the park have to be spent within five years but we plan to invest as much as possible within the next 12 to 18 months.”

