Use of the Kenilworth Centre up by a third since last year

The number of people using the once-threatened Kenilworth Centre has increased by a third since last year, its trustees have reported.

The news was announced at the centre’s AGM on Wednesday September 20, which was attended by around 20 people.

Last year’s AGM gave a message of ‘cautious optimism’ following Kenilworth Town Council’s withdrawal of its £30,000 a year funding.

And that prediction has largely come true over the last year.

Speaking at the AGM, John Whitehouse, Chair of Trustees, said: “We’re hugely grateful to all the Centre’s users, and to the local Lions, Rotary and Round Table clubs who have each generously invested in our work.

“Thanks are also due to Kenilworth United Charities and the Town Council who have each provided specific grants for some of our youth work.”

The number of young people attending the centre’s Friday evening youth club sessions has increased and new mid-week groups are being set up to provide young people with specific skills such as first-aid.

Outreach work amongst young people throughout the town on Friday evenings is also continuing and Radio Abbey was relaunched back in April.

Warwickshire charity ILEAP, who provide activities for youth and adults with additional needs, now uses the Centre several times each week and is amongst more than 20 other groups which regularly use the centre.

Mr Whitehouse also expressed his desire for a new trustee with marketing experience to join the centre.

Anyone interested should call 01926 855205 or email enquiries@thekenilworthcentre.com