‘Urgent’ appeal for more floats to sign up to this year’s Kenilworth Carnival

The procession at this year’s Kenilworth Carnival could be a lot shorter after organisers said the number of floats signing up has gone down.

The carnival, which has been held on the first Saturday in July in Kenilworth for more than 90 years, usually has between 10 and 15 floats in a typical parade.

But this year, just seven have signed up to take part at the time of writing, causing the committee to launch an ‘urgent’ appeal for more floats.

Kenilworth Carnival committee member Paul Reilly said: “It’s all about raising money for charities, and without the support of the community we can’t get as much donations.

“It’s just getting more expensive. Last year we had to pay for lorries ourselves - you wouldn’t believe how much it costs to hire the trucks.

“To make it really successful we need about 12 floats - it makes all the difference. The more floats we have, the longer the procession.”

Support from local schools has dwindled - Paul said three or four usually sign up to take part, but this year only one has signed up as a ‘possible’, meaning they could pull out.

However, despite the lower number of floats this year, Paul confirmed the carnival will still go ahead as planned, but warned it could disappear in future years without support.

He added: “We’ll carry on as normal and hope we’ll get more next year. We’re trying to outline to people that we need more support.

“The carnival could disappear through lack of donations and funds.”

The procession is set to take place on Saturday July 1, although the exact timings for this year are yet to be confirmed.

Anyone wishing to sign up to take part should visit the carnival’s website at kenilworthcarnival.org