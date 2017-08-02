UPDATE: Three arrested in connection with armed robberies at McColl’s stores in Warwick and Sydenham

Three men have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies which took place at McColl’s convenience stores in Warwick and Sydenham on Tuesday August 1.

The first incident took place at around 4.40pm at the McColl’s store in The Spinney, Warwick, and the second took place at the McColl’s in Stanley Court, Sydenham at around 5pm.

A 20-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from Warwick, and a 29-year-old man from Leamington have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The two men from Warwick have been released under investigation and the man from Leamington remains in custody.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe on 101 and quote incident 269 of August 1.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111