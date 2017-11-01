UPDATE: Man detained by police after incident at Leamington park

A man has been detained by police after an earlier incident that happened at a park in Leamington.

This morning police officers along with two police cars, one unmarked police car and another car, which has police tape around it, were spotted on the Pump Room Gardens.

At the time a police officer at the scene said that they are ‘dealing with an ongoing incident’.

Warwickshire Police have now said that the incident involved two officers being threatened with a firearm or imitation firearm this morning.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “A 40-year-old man from Leamington has been detained for a recall to prison and for using a firearm or imitation firearm to prevent arrest.

“Two officers from Warwickshire Police were threatened with an item believed to be a starting pistol in Dormer Place, by the Pump Room Gardens, Leamington today (Wednesday November 1) at around 11.25am.

“The pistol was not discharged, no injuries have been reported and there was no threat to the public.

“The incident is not related to terrorism and the man remains in police custody at this time.”