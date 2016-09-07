UPDATE: Man arrested after woman suffers facial burns from chemical substance

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault in which a woman suffered facial burns after a substance was thrown into her face in Bishops Itchington.

The incident happened just before 10pm on Monday September 5 in Lakin Drive near to the junction with Starbold Road.

She was walking along the road when a substance was thrown into her face by a man who then made off.

The 40-year-old woman went into a shop and, after raising the alarm, was taken to hospital where she was treated for superficial chemical burns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-org.uk