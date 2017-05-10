Unlocking Warwick to host 80s-themed night

The 80s will be making a comeback in Warwick later this month.

On May 27, Unlocking Warwick’s “80s Tropicana” event will be taking over the Court House Ballroom, which is in Jury Street.

The event will take guests back thirty years for a celebration of the eighties, where there will be a retro disco, a fish and chip supper and an eighties quiz.

There will also be a display of local newspaper cuttings from the period.

Unlocking Warwick stage community activities at the restored Court House in Jury Street throughout the year.

Rick Thompson, Unlocking Warwick secretary, said: “We’ve had popular dance and supper evenings in previous years at this time, appealing to different age groups.

“We’ve relived the forties and the sixties. This year it’s the eighties, which has suddenly become really fashionable.

“I’m not sure why. I guess people born in the early seventies now look back at their teenage years with affection because the eighties party scene was so colourful at a time of high unemployment and Cold War tensions”.

Patricia Frogley, owner of the Harlequin Party Shop in Smith Street who makes many of her period costumes for hire, said: “We are getting lots of requests for 80s clothes at the moment, ranging from shoulder-padded jackets to embroidered blouses and coloured tights, as people hold their own themed parties.

“It was such a fun decade, and reliving those years is now incredibly popular”.

Stuart Davies, organiser of the 80s evening, said: ”As a teenager, my 80s were an explosion of colour, new music, video pop and fun. I can’t wait to revisit those times!”

Tickets for the “80s Tropicana” evening are on sale at the Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street at £19.80, which includes the supper and a welcome cocktail from the bar.

The visitor’s centre can be contacted on 01926 492212.