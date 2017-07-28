Unique opportunity to own a piece of Tolkien’s history in Warwick

Have your say

Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fans now have the unique opportunity to buy a piece of history in Warwick.

The former residence of Edith Bratt, wife of author J R R Tolkien, has gone on sale.

The house, which is located in Victoria Street, hasn’t been on the market for 54 years.

Separated by their Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, the pair secretly met at her home because Tolkien’s guardian, a Catholic priest, insisted that they stay away from one another.

The four-bedroom Edwardian terraced house is set out over three floors and features a W/C and brick built store in the garden.

Home to Michael Morrice and Sue Bromwich, the couple have always been fans of Tolkien’s work and they discovered the connection just four years ago.

Michael said: “Everyone loves Tolkien, he’s a literary genius and internationally recognised.

“Recently I noticed a few men staring at our house, I spoke to them and found out they were from Norway, and were lifelong Tolkien enthusiasts.

“They stopped by because of the house’s history.

“Last year a genealogist friend of ours made a copy of Bratt and Tolkien’s marriage certificate for us, which we’ve hung on the wall.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a house which hasn’t been on the market for 54 years.”

The property is for sale with Purplebricks for £285,000.

For more information go to: www.purplebricks.co.uk.