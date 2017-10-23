Two women injured after their cars crash in Kenilworth

Two women were injured after their cars hit each other in Kenilworth this weekend.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the junction of the A452 and Red Lane on Saturday October 21 at around 11am. One of the cars had hit a tree.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and a helicopter from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance attended.

The helicopter airlifted the driver of the car that hit the tree, a 22-year-old woman, to hospital after she suffered serious leg injuries. Her leg was splinted and was given pain relief.

The other patient, a woman in her twenties, was suffering from lower back pain and was driven by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.

Police closed the A452 between Red Lane and the island with the A4177 for much of Saturday.