Two men injured after crash in Leamington this morning

Two men suffered minor injuries after a crash between two cars in Leamington this morning (Friday September 8).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the crash at the junction of Radford Road and St Mary’s Road at around 7.15am.

The two drivers both suffered minor injuries, and one suffered head injuries.

Radford Road and High Street was closed between the junction with Willes Road and Church Street.

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for an update.