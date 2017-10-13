Two men arrested after Leamington car-jacking

Two men from Birmingham have been arrested following a car-jacking in Leamington which happened on Tuesday October 10.

An 18-year-old man and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the car-jacking.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, had arrived at her home address when she had her car keys and red Porsche Macan stolen.

It is reported that on her arrival home she had parked on the drive and opened the boot to remove shopping.

While walking to the front door she noticed a man appear behind her - he used force to take the keys from her.

The offender then got into the vehicle, which had the boot open, and drove north towards either Lime Avenue and Sandy Lane.

The incident took place between 1.15pm and 1.20pm on Tuesday 10 October on Lillington Road.

Detective inspector Tim Sharp of Warwickshire Police said: "I would like to again remind those with high value vehicles to remain vigilant at all times.

"If you observe any suspicious behaviour, that suggests that you are being followed, report this by calling police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Alternatively drive to a police station if they think they're being followed."

The two men remain in police custody and are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of 10 October 2017.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org