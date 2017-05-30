Trio to walk from Leamington to Nottingham to deliver presents to young cancer patient who needs funds for treatment in USA

When three friends set off from Leamington on a long walk to Nottingham this month they will be taking presents with them for a brave little boy who is fighting against a rare form of cancer.

James Cleverley and Justin Butler of Lighthorne and Holly Payne of Napton will take presents with them on the three-day walk from June 23 to 25 to take to 19 month old Dawson Willcock at Nottingham General Hospital.

James Cleverley, Holly Payne and Justin Butler are walking from Leamington to Nottingham to deliver presents to Dawson Willlcock and to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment to cure the rare form of cancer he was diagnosed with in January.

They are hoping to raise at least £5,000

Dawson, of Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire has Heptoblastoma and a fundraising campaign has been launched in order for him to go to America where potentially life saving treatment is available.

James said: “Dawson is in desperate need of help.

“We want to do whatever we can for him and us visiting him in the hospital at the end of the walk will hopefully put a smile on his face.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting him.”

James found out about the campaign to help Dawson when he supported a fund raising event which was both for the youngster and his three-year-old niece Elise Bettison who has recently undergone heart surgery and also lives near Dawson.

James will also be getting his head shaved at a fundraising day at Bilsthorpe Sports Groundon July 2.

Dawson was diagnosed with heptoblastoma on January 17 and his parents dubbed him “the One in a Million Boy” due to the cancer being so rare.

The youngsters parents Wendy and David have launched the A Dollar for Dawson appeal hoping to raise £500,000 to fly Dawson to Cincinnati, in the USA, for treatment from top paediatric hematologist-oncologist Dr James Gellar.

He has already undergone chemotherapy which is has not worked so the treatment abroad is his las chance of survival .

Should Wendy and David be given the news that their baby boy can not be saved, any of the money being raised will go to good causes and to help families who face a similar situation to theirs.

Businesses in and around Leamington and Warwick are have supported James and his friends by donating prizes for a raffle they are also holding to boost their fundraising efforts.

These include Millennium Balti, Ask, Nandos, Lighthorne Heath Garage, Hatton Country World and the Lighthorne Pavillion Cafe.

To make a donation or to find out more about the fundraising campaign visit https://www.gofundme.com/going-bald-for-dawson

Hepatoblastoma is an uncommon malignant liver cancer occurring in infants and children

The disease is most commonly diagnosed during a child’s first three years of life.

Dawson’s mother Wendy Willcock said: I can’t begin to tell you how I feel, my heart is in a million pieces but for my little boy I need to stay strong and focussed.”

“The plan is to spread this as far and wide as possible and get as many people as possible to donate just one dollar or pound.”

For more information visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adollarfordawson