Tributes in memory of passionate Old Town resident Bobbie Dee

Members of the Friends of the Eagle Rec group are hoping to plant a tree in memory of one of its founding members at the park.

Eileen ‘Bobbie’ Elizabeth Dee, was known around Old Town as a resident who was passionate about the area in which she lived, took a strong interest in local politics and campaigned for animal welfare.

Bobbie Dee in her younger days

Bobbie, who got the nickname from her father who had hoped to have a son before she was born, died aged 90 at the Myton Hospice in Warwick having battled kidney failure for the last few years.

Bobbie’s son Jonathan said: “She was a character but not an eccentric and she always seemed a lot younger than she was in the way she acted and dressed.

“She liked to laugh and many people have said they will miss her and told me how passionate she was about Old Town.

“She was different to what you might expect a 90-year-old to be like.”

Born at her family’s house in Alexandra Road as the ‘first baby on the new estate’ of Rushmore Farm, Bobbie attended Shrubland Street School before spending a short time at Southam Convent.

From there she passed the scholarship to attend Leamington College for Girls in Avenue Road.

She later worked at Westminster Bank on the Parade.

Aged 18, Bobbie married Ron Dee, a fellow animal lover, at St Mary’s Church.

She had been told she was ‘too young’ but the marriage lasted more than 60 years.

The couple had three sons, Christopher born 1949, Nicholas in 1952 and Jonathan in 1962.

Ron died aged 80 in 2006 and Nicholas died in 2011.

When Bobbie’s sons were at school she took a job at the DHSS offices in Newbold Terrace.

During the week she was a volunteer on the evening shift at Coventry Samaritans.

She joined the Peace movement and went to Greenham Common.

She also took up oil painting, pottery, and was always an avid reader and a keen gardener. A bursary to Arvon courses in various parts of England, this led to creative writing.

She had articles and poems published in many books, and her own book of poetry was sold in aid of several animal charities.

Bobbie took a course in care in the community involving many placements in various schools, hospitals and care homes.

At the end she was awarded a distinction.

Bobbie’s funeral will take place at St Margaret’s church in Whitnash on Thursday February 16 from 1pm.

**** Bobbie’s friend Jojo Norris, a fellow member of the Friends of the Eagle Rec group, said: “Bobbie worked tirelessly with us for 13 years, always prepared to get her hands dirty and not above a little gorilla planting.

“She regaled us with wonderful stories of Eagle Rec in its glory days.

“She was passionate about Old Town and loved every activity that brought it together.

“I’m glad we will be planting a tree in her memory. It will be well looked after.

“She was an important thread in the rich tapestry of our community.

“We will miss her.”