Tribute to Leamington shopping centre manager Gerry McManus

Staff at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington have paid tribute to manager Geryy McManus who has died after a short illness.
The centre has said: “Gerry was a fantastic presence in the centre and he brought his wealth of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to his job every day.
“He was a hugely popular, much-loved and well-respected figure across the Leamington community and will be sorely missed.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”
