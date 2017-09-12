Tribute to Leamington shopping centre manager Gerry McManus

Staff at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington have paid tribute to manager Geryy McManus who has died after a short illness.

The centre has said: “Gerry was a fantastic presence in the centre and he brought his wealth of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to his job every day.

“He was a hugely popular, much-loved and well-respected figure across the Leamington community and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”