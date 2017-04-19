Tree preservation work to take place in Abbey Fields

Important work to preserve trees in Abbey Fields will take place this week, Warwick District Council has confirmed.

The lime trees in the graveyard at the back of St Nicholas Church will have their branches cut, known as pollarding, over a two-week period, starting on Monday April 24.

A section of the path under the trees will be closed to walkers while the work takes place.

A spokesman for Warwick District Council said: “Regular pollarding ensures the long term future of the historic lime avenue in the graveyard.

“Several of the trees in this row have had emergency work done in the last few years and this new proactive work will help ensure the lime avenue is safe in the future.

“One of the trees in the row is unfortunately in significant decline and will be felled and replaced.

The council also wished to reassure people they would be careful not to damage nearby gravestones during the works, as well as making sure wildlife would be disturbed as little as possible.

The spokesman for the council added: “Because the avenue is difficult to access, relevant safety requirements will be carried out to protect the tombs and grave markers, as well as the site itself.

“And because these trees are in a sensitive area, the site is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and has ecological importance, all relevant permissions have been granted, and an ecologist will be on-site to ensure protected species such as bats and birds are looked after.”