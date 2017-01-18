Tree planting scheme returning to Kenilworth soon

A tree planting scheme which was a great success last year is returning to Kenilworth soon.

Warwick Tree Wardens will plant 54 trees around the town, up from 36 last year.

Trees are set to be planted in Sunningdale Avenue, Elmdene Road, Roundshill, Thornby Avenue, Ashfield Road, Eden Croft, Arden Road, Moseley Road, Dudley Road and Siddeley Avenue this year.

Warwickshire county councillor Alan Cockburn has allocated £2,500 of his personal council budget towards the scheme.

Chair of Warwick Tree Wardens Sarah Ridgeway said: “As budgets are squeezed, tree planting suffers, so any contribution individual councillors can make is hugely welcome, especially as every resident in Kenilworth is likely to benefit in some way.

“Trees are brilliant at absorbing all the pollutants in the air, so we feel it’s quite important. It also makes the town look more aesthetically pleasing.”

The group is waiting for county council approval before planting can begin, so a start date has not been set.

Anyone wishing to help with the scheme should email the wardens’ secretary Penny Wright on penny.wright@yahoo.com