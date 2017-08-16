Travellers set up camp in Kenilworth park

Travellers have set up camp in a Kenilworth park after arriving in the town last night (Wednesday August 15).

Several caravans are currently parked on Bates Memorial Field, which is owned by Warwick District Council. The travellers accessed the site at around 9pm.

Town councillor Marilyn Bates who lives in nearby Thornby Avenue said: “It’s bad enough when the horsefair is on as we never go out, but to have them camped right behind our house is terrifying.”

And Kenilworth resident Janice Ford spotted the caravans when she went to walk her dog this morning (Thursday August 16).

She said: “It’s shame because the park is due for a spruce up and of course there are lots of children and families enjoying the space during the summer holidays.

“I know they need somewhere to reside but this is not a suitable site. I hope it can be resolved peacefully.”

Warwick District Council and Warwickshire Police have been approached for comment.