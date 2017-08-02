Travellers being removed from Southam College playing fields

Travellers who set up camp on Southam College’s playing fields last Saturday are being evicted today (Wednesday August 2).

Warwickshire Police are issuing a Section 61 Order to remove the travellers from the site. There will be a high police presence and sirens are likely to sound during the process.

The police received a call about the encampment at 4pm on Saturday July 29. The land is owned privately by the Stowe Valley multi-academy trust, who will deal with the clean-up operation.