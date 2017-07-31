Travellers access Southam College playing fields

Have your say

A large group of travellers with around 50 caravans accessed the playing fields on Southam College over the weekend.

Warwickshire Police received a call about the encampment at 4pm on Saturday July 29. The land is privately owned.

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “The police and WCC have made contact with the land owner this morning to discuss the options open to them. Further support will be given.”

And a spokesman for the police said: “We are currently providing support to the school and the council at this time.”