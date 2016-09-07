Cost of living - fuel prices on the rise

Consumers are facing bad news at the pumps as the cost of fuel rose this week, with unleaded petrol now at 111 pence per litre - 0.5p per litre more expensive than the price seven days ago.

Office of National Statistics figures also show that the cost of diesel has also risen, by 0.6p pence per litre with the cost at the pump now 113.1 pence per litre.

Fuel is now more expensive than at the same time time last year, with unleaded petrol 0.1 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 3.3 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.