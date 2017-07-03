Business leaders welcome planned A46 ‘link road’ near Stoneleigh

Business leaders have welcomed the new A46 ‘link road’ scheme planned to help beat traffic in the area.

The new road is planned to be delivered in three phases, with the first phase being improvements to the junction of the A46 at Stoneleigh.

It will see a new gyratory, a new roundabout on the west side of Stoneleigh Road, and a bridge between Dalehouse Lane and Stoneleigh Road built all to help ease congestion. This phase should be finished by the end of 2019.

Phase Two will aim to improve links to Warwick University by building a new road linking the A46 at Stoneleigh with Westwood Heath via the A429 Kenilworth Road. And Phase Three would link Phase Two’s Road either with the A45 of the A452 to help connect to Solihull.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has been making the case for a new ‘outer ring road’ for the area, and has welcomed the plans.

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber fully supports the economic growth of Coventry and the sub-region and key new infrastructure like this is essential if we are to deliver on the ambitious plans we collectively have for our future.

“We are delighted to see this new phase of work beginning on what will be a vital link in the region’s road network.

“This new outer ring road will both open up and service important new housing plans but also ensure that the economic growth of the University of Warwick, Warwick Manufacturing Group, Westwood Business Park and others can be enhanced.

“It will also deal with the existing traffic problems already being felt in that part of the city and in Kenilworth as our economy goes from strength to strength.

“This links through to another issue we have been highlighting – the need for more employment land across the area.

“The improvements to infrastructure very much opens the door for more land to be developed across the region to meet the growing needs of business wanting to expand and to meet all of our aspirations.”

Warwickshire County Council will be hosting drop-in sessions for anyone with any questions over the coming days.

They will take place at Kenilworth Library in Smalley Place tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday July 5 from 9am to 5pm, and at Stoneleigh Village Hall on Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There will also be sessions in Coventry, specifically St Martin’s Church in Green Lane today (Monday July 3) and Saturday July 8 from 10am to 5pm.