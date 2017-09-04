BREAKING: Van driver injured after hedge crash near Warmington

A van driver is seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a hedge near Warmington this morning (Monday, September 4).

Emergency services were called to B4100 Banbury Road after the incident near Hill Farm at around 9.45am.

Work is ongoing to deal with the crash – Camp Lane is closed from the B4100 to B4089 at Edgehill, according to the AA.

The driver, a man, suffered a back injury and had to be cut from his vehicle by firefighters.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment for what was described as serious injures, not thought to be life threatening.