Biker and teenage passenger seriously injured in Bishops Itchington crash

A motorcyclist and his teenage pillion passenger were seriously injured in a crash in Bishops Itchington yesterday (Sunday, May 7).

A silver Ford Focus and a green Kawasaki motorbike were involved in a collision on Gaydon Road at around 2.20pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where he is said to be in a critical condition.

The biker’s passenger, a teenage boy, was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and is also said to be stable.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30, was not injured.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven, before the collision occurred.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 223 of May 7.