Traders announced for Warwick food festival

Traders have been announced for this year’s Warwick Food Festival.
This will be the third year that the food festival has taken place.
The applications for the festival opened in November and closed on January 6.
Organisers have now announced that more than 80 different stalls will be at the event, this includes hot food stalls, cold food stalls, alcohol stalls and other products such as jam and chocolate.
John Young of CJ’s Events said: “We are very excited about bringing this fantastic festival back to Warwick for its third year. This year will feature over 80 different stalls, as well as live cookery demonstrations, live music and some great family activities. Each year the festival has been bigger and better than its predecessor, and this one will be no exception.”
Warwick Food Festival will take place on Sunday May 28 2017 from 10am to 6pm.
Some of the traders for this year’s event have been published on the Warwick Food Festival website.
Here is the current list according to the website:
Hot Food:
63 Islands
Bare Bones Churro
Bare Bones Pizza
Barkers
Becky’s Bhajis
Café Mexico
Caribbean Fusion
Casa das Bolitas
Dumpling King
Fancy Fries
Flying Cows Burgers
Fresh Rootz
I Love Crepes
Mister V
Napton Water Buffalo
Pizza Traders
Red Banger Catering
Street Kitchen Bros.
The Emilian
The Pickled Crab
The Taste of Thailand
Vegetarian Heaven
Cold Food:
Beki’s Brownies
Brownie Brownie
Clairey’s Cakes
Daphne’s Coffee Shop
Finest Fudge Co.
I Made it Myself
Mrs Stone’s Cakes
Napton Water Buffalo
Replete Flatbreads
Savanna Biltong
W H Gayton & Sons
Alcohol:
Bearley Vineyard
Church Farm Brewery
Firkin BBQ
Hay Wines
Pimms Bubbles
Pimms Plus
Secco Cart
Shakespeare Distil
The Little Big Ale Co.
Wine Poole
Products:
Beez Neez Honey
Blueberry Hill Patisserie
Cambreys
Henley Chocolates
Jethro’s
Lazystorm.com
Little Garlic Plate
Magic Porridge Pot
Monsoon Estate Coffee
Not Just Jams
Prices Spices
Sprigfield Kitchen
The Olive Stall
Vinegar Tips
Wood In Essence