Tots can make an Arty Splat to raise cash for unwell children

A Warwick mum is expressing her thanks for the “great care” her family received at hospital by organising a fundraising Christmas-themed toddler session.

Jenna Blemmings is hoping to raise as much as she can for the children’s ward at Warwick Hospital through her Arty Splats Christmas party, taking place at Chase Meadow Community Centre in Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick, on December 10.

The mum-of-two said: “Last Christmas my son became very ill and by Boxing Day he was rushed into Warwick Hospital and tentatively cared for by the children’s ward.

“We appreciated how child-friendly the department was from the set up to the staff and I know this is a common feeling amongst families within this area. We wanted to thank them by choosing this ward as our Christmas charity. Great care should be acknowledged.”

There will be two sessions on the day, from 10am to 10.50am and from 11am to 11.50am.

Jenna said: “We can’t wait for our Arty Splats Christmas Party! It promises to get you into the festive swing and add plenty of Christmas sparkle. We will also have a very special visit from a very special person.

“Little ones will have an opportunity to make a wooden reindeer pal, make some magical reindeer food ready in time for Christmas Eve - and there will also be an array of exciting Christmas themed activities to explore.

“At the end of the session, children will get to meet and receive a small gift from Father Christmas. It promises to be a lovely way to start your Christmas family fun, whilst knowing that all profits are being donated to Warwick Hospital children’s ward. Family fun for a great cause.”

Arty Splats sessions for babies and toddlers aim to encourage children to experiment, explore and discover through themed activities. Each session is planned to support the child’s development while they have sensory fun. To find out more, visit www.artysplats.co.uk

The Christmas session costs £10 per child. To book a place, email Warwickshire@artysplats.co.uk