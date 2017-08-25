Top 100 delight for Leamington shopkeeper

A Leamington shopkeeper who has run the business for 34 years is celebrating being listed by assessors as one of the best independent retailers in the UK.

Sunder Sandher’s One Stop Working With Royals shop in Tachbrook Road has been listed in the Independent Achievers Academy’s (IAA) Top 100.

Those listed have been assessed in regard to achieving excellence in serving their customers across 12 core principles of retailing.

Mr Sandher said: “We’ve made the top 100 by keeping our standards high, having great staff and putting the customer first.

“We also have a good range of products and work with the community.

““I’m over the moon to make the IAA Top 100 for the first time.

“I can’t wait to share the news with our customers.”

Mr Sandher opened the shop in June 1983 and ran it under an independent name for five years before it became a Londis store.

It became a One Stop franchise about three years ago.

Nick Shanagher, Newtrade managing director, said: “Top retailers use their symbol and franchise deals to provide a compelling consumer offer on cost, choice and convenience.

“But on top they are giving shoppers the control they need, with 95 per cent offering e-pay facilities like contactless.

“And they also deliver a brilliant in-store experience, confirmed by REL Field Marketing, which is what today’s shopper needs from a bricks- and-mortar outlet.

“The Top 100 list recognises the hard work of the family business owners and their staff which consumers repeatedly say they want to find in local stores.

“With our partners, the IAA benchmarking helps with the simple, small, smart things that make a difference so they can compete with the chain stores and Amazon.”

The IAA Top 100 is compiled after a rigorous benchmarking process and an independent in-store assessment, carried out by assessment partner REL Field Marketing.

Retailers who participated in benchmarking their business receive a personalised report that recognises their strengths and identifies opportunities for development.