TK Maxx to open in Leamington

TK Maxx is set to open a store in Leamington next month.

The new store will be located at Leamington Shopping Park, known formerly as The Shires.

TK Maxx offers big labels and designer items at up to 60% less than the recommended retail price and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street.

As of January 2017, TK Maxx has more than 500 stores across the UK, Ireland, Poland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

The new store is set to create up to 42 new jobs in the area.

A spokesperson from TK Maxx said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new store in Leamington.

“We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures.

“You never know what you might find.

“Pop by often, as there will always be exciting new designer finds and one-off gems for less every time you visit.

The new store is set to open on Thursday, September 21 at 9am.

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the new store should go to: www.tjxeurope.com/careers for more information.