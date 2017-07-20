Three vehicles stolen overnight in Kenilworth

Have your say

Three vehicles parked in Kenilworth were stolen overnight (Wednesday July 19 into Thursday July 20).

None of these crimes involved anyone breaking into homes and stealing car keys.

Between midnight and 5am this morning (Thursday July 20) offenders stole a silver Ford Transit van parked outside a home in Tisdale Rise. This is incident 56 of July 20.

Thieves also stole a silver Audi saloon parked on the driveway of a home in Holmewood Close (incident 84 of July 20) and a black Ford Transit van which was parked outside a home in Suncliffe Drive (incident 43 of July 20).

Anyone with information about any of these thefts should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.